Elderly man dies after suffering heart attack inside Wetherspoons pub in Sheffield

Have your say

An elderly man has died after suffering a heart attack inside a Sheffield pub.

Emergency services were called to the Rawson Spring Wetherspoon pub on Langsett Road in Hillsborough at around 1.40pm on Wednesday.

Paramedics attempted CPR but sadly, he could not be saved. South Yorkshire Police also attended the scene.

The man, who was in his 80s, was described by as a 'nice guy' and was one of the pub's regulars by staff.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "I can confirm officers attended the pub on Langsett Road after a man suffered a medical episode to which he sadly died.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death."