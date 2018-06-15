Elderly couple reported missing from care home in South Yorkshire has 'done a bunk' and gone to café

Staff at a South Yorkshire care home raised the alarm when an elderly couple went missing today.

But it turned out the adventurous duo had merely popped down to a local café for drink, and were oblivious to the concern their disappearance had caused.

Police had been called in to help find them when they were reported to be missing from a care home in Parkgate, Rotherham.

Inspector Abdul Aziz, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "The elderly couple reported missing from a local care home have thankfully been found safe and well.

"They'd done a bunk and gone to the local coffee shop for a drink. Can't say I blame them really."