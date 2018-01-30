El Paso’s thanks its customers with invite to VIP birthday party

Have your say

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Coun Anne Murphy, will head the guest list at El Paso’s annual birthday party in a few day’s time.

She will be joined by John ‘Mad Man With A Pram’ Burkhill, who will be signing copies of his best-selling book, ‘Distance No Object: Sheffield’s Man with the Pram.’

There will be live Latin music from the renowned Los Lads and the restaurant will be raising money once again for Macmillan.

The free event is open to all customers and includes complimentary buffet and glass of prosecco, as well as raffle and live entertainment.

It’s been four years since the Cumberland Street’s popular Mexican restaurant and bar officially opened.

El Paso’s Nasir Iqbal said: “Our annual birthday celebrations is our way of thanking our loyal customers. We’re looking forward to raising hundreds of pounds for the Macmillan Charity again.”

The event takes place on February 6, starting at 7.30pm.

El Paso is situated at 10 Cumberland Street. Visit www.elpasorestaurant.co.uk for details.