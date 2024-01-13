News you can trust since 1887
EIS Sheffield: Elite table tennis moves to city in bid to win first Olympic medal in Paris

It is a 'huge step' towards first ever Olympic medal for GB table tennis

By David Walsh
Published 13th Jan 2024, 07:09 GMT
Sheffield is the new home of table tennis in Britain as the sport bids to win a medal at the Paris Olympics.

Bosses chose the English Institute for Sport in Attercliffe after an 18-month search for an elite training centre.

Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho in action for Team GB. Pic: Team GB / Sam MellishLiam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho in action for Team GB. Pic: Team GB / Sam Mellish
It gives them exclusive use of a training hall as well as ‘world-class’ support after seven years at Nottingham University in a space shared with archery and fencing.

British para table tennis is already based there.

Table Tennis England CEO Adrian Christy hailed the news as “a huge step forward towards our ambition to deliver that historic first ever Olympic medal for GB table tennis.”  

He added: “We want to make this one of the best elite training facilities in Europe and open our doors to players from across the world to train with our athletes – and for our athletes to know they can get the best possible practice and preparation without having to leave these shores.”

It is set to be operational by March 1, he added. The Paris Olympics are in July.

The EIS has produced stars including OIympic heptathlon gold medal winner Jessica Ennis and gold medal-winning boxer Nicola Adams.

The English Institute for Sport in Attercliffe.The English Institute for Sport in Attercliffe.
The English men’s table tennis team is 15th in the world, the women’s team is in a ‘rebuild phase’ after recent retirements and the mixed team is 86th, but rapidly climbing the rankings, Table Tennis England says.

Paul Hudson, director of sport and leisure at Sheffield City Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome Table Tennis England and the GB Table Tennis Programme to the EISS in Sheffield. 

“Having recently been recognised by UK Sport as one of only eight national elite training centres, alongside the dedicated sporting facilities, our culture and network of research, testing and proven sporting success will support table tennis’s medal aspirations.”

