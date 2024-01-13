It is a 'huge step' towards first ever Olympic medal for GB table tennis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield is the new home of table tennis in Britain as the sport bids to win a medal at the Paris Olympics.

Bosses chose the English Institute for Sport in Attercliffe after an 18-month search for an elite training centre.

Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho in action for Team GB. Pic: Team GB / Sam Mellish

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It gives them exclusive use of a training hall as well as ‘world-class’ support after seven years at Nottingham University in a space shared with archery and fencing.

British para table tennis is already based there.

Table Tennis England CEO Adrian Christy hailed the news as “a huge step forward towards our ambition to deliver that historic first ever Olympic medal for GB table tennis.”

He added: “We want to make this one of the best elite training facilities in Europe and open our doors to players from across the world to train with our athletes – and for our athletes to know they can get the best possible practice and preparation without having to leave these shores.”

It is set to be operational by March 1, he added. The Paris Olympics are in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EIS has produced stars including OIympic heptathlon gold medal winner Jessica Ennis and gold medal-winning boxer Nicola Adams.

The English Institute for Sport in Attercliffe.

The English men’s table tennis team is 15th in the world, the women’s team is in a ‘rebuild phase’ after recent retirements and the mixed team is 86th, but rapidly climbing the rankings, Table Tennis England says.

Paul Hudson, director of sport and leisure at Sheffield City Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome Table Tennis England and the GB Table Tennis Programme to the EISS in Sheffield.