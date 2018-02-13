EIGHT new pictures released after ex-pupil smashed BMW into Sheffield school

Have your say

Dramatic new pictures have revealed the damage at a Sheffield school after a former pupil smashed his car into their reception.

Fir Vale School on Owler Lane was placed on lockdown at around 8.25am after a black BMW was driven into the school foyer.

Pupils and staff escaped unharmed but pupils were sent home on the advice of South Yorkshire Police while an investigation was launched.

Two Sheffield men have now been arrested on suspicious of dangerous driving and causing criminal damage following the incident.

New pictures captured from the scene have revealed the extent of the damage at the school.

Sheffield District Commander Stuart Barton said that the incident caused ‘considerable damage’ to the entrance doors.

One man was arrested in the car and the other was arrested a short distance away.

Click the link above to see new pictures from the scene of the incident.