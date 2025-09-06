They have all been featured in police appeals released during the course of 2025.
All of the information was correct at the time of publication.
Where possible, the relevant crime reference number has been included in the caption, and should be used when contacting South Yorkshire Police.
You can do this by through the force’s online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
Always call 999 in an emergency.
1. Caught on CCTV in Sheffield
Do you recognise any of the men or women pictured? Police want to speak to all eight of them in connection with ongoing criminal investigations
2. Alleged burglary in August 2025
Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to identify following reports of a burglary in Sheffield.
Launching a public appeal on September 2, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 7.40pm on Saturday 30 August, it is reported two tills containing cash were stolen from the One Stop store in Tilford Road.
"Enquiries are ongoing and we are now keen to identify the man in these images as we think he may be able to help with enquiries.
"While we appreciate the images do not show the man's face, we are hopeful someone may recognise his clothing or general appearance.
"He is thought to be aged in his 30s and is described as being between 5ft 6ins and 6ft tall with a heavy build.
"Can you help?"
You can pass on information to police online or by calling the force on 101.
Please quote incident number 869 of 30 August 2025 when you get in touch.
3. Alleged robbery in August 2025
Police have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak in connection with a reported robbery in Sheffield .
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said on September 5, 2025: "It is reported that at 12.03pm on 24 August, a man stole several items from Pets at Home in Drakehouse Retail Park. It is reported the man acted aggressively and assaulted a man.
"Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as he may be able to help officers in their investigation.
"The man is described as white, in his 50s, 5ft 8ins tall, and of a slim build, with grey hair.
"Do you recognise him?"
"If you can help, you can pass information to us online or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/149644/25 when you get in touch."
You can contact police online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.
4. Alleged incident of harassment in July 2025
Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following reports of harassment in Sheffield.
Speaking on August 19, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that on 13 July at around 2.45am, a man attended an address on Harland Road and repeatedly knocked on a woman's door and window before leaving.
"On 19 July at around 2.30am, we received a similar report of a man visiting the same address and playing explicit material on a phone outside the front door. A short time later, it is believed the man then looked through the woman's curtains into her bedroom.
"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to assist with enquiries.
"He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall with short, light brown hair and of average build.
"Do you recognise him?"
If you can help, you can pass information to police via our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/134932/25 when you get in touch.
You can access our online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org | Submit