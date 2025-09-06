4 . Alleged incident of harassment in July 2025

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following reports of harassment in Sheffield. Speaking on August 19, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that on 13 July at around 2.45am, a man attended an address on Harland Road and repeatedly knocked on a woman's door and window before leaving. "On 19 July at around 2.30am, we received a similar report of a man visiting the same address and playing explicit material on a phone outside the front door. A short time later, it is believed the man then looked through the woman's curtains into her bedroom. "Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to assist with enquiries. "He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall with short, light brown hair and of average build. "Do you recognise him?" If you can help, you can pass information to police via our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/134932/25 when you get in touch. You can access our online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org | Submit