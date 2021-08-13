Eight fire engines sent out to Sheffield city centre flats fire near Kelham Island

Firefighters from several fire stations including Sheffield Central were called to Central Quay, on Alma Street, Kelham Island, after a blaze was reported just before 5pm, in a block which was several floors high.

It is understood that the blaze was not a major fire, but had been a small fire involving furniture in one of the flats, and was quickly extinguished.

Most of the fire crews have now left the scene and no evacuations were necessary, according to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alma Street

Police also attended the incident.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this evening: “Officers were called to reports of a fire at a block of flats in Alma Street at around 5.10pm.

“No injuries have been reported. Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished.”