Eid celebrations lead to bus diversions in Sheffield suburb

Buses are being diverted in a Sheffield suburb because of Eid celebrations causing congestion.

First's 97 and 98 services have been diverted along Burngreave Road to avoid congestion on Scott Road, Pitsmoor.

The street is said to becoming heavily congested with parked cars left there while Eid celebrations are under way.

Eid is a Muslim festival to celebrate the end of the Ramadan period of fasting.

