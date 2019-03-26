Championship

EFL Championship Team of the Year in full: Sheffield United, Norwich City and Leeds United dominate 

The EFL has announced its Championship team of the year in advance of the EFL Awards in April.

League leaders Norwich City and promotion rivals Sheffield United and Leeds United dominate the team – here’s the list in full...

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder

1. Manager

Sheffield United's Chris Wilder
Darren Randolph - Middlesbrough

2. Goalkeeper

Darren Randolph - Middlesbrough
Getty Images
2018 Getty Images
Jamal Lewis - Norwich City

3. Defender

Jamal Lewis - Norwich City
Getty Images
2019 Getty Images
Liam Cooper - Leeds United

4. Defender

Liam Cooper - Leeds United
Getty Images
2019 Getty Images
