EFL Championship Team of the Year in full: Sheffield United, Norwich City and Leeds United dominate
The EFL has announced its Championship team of the year in advance of the EFL Awards in April.
League leaders Norwich City and promotion rivals Sheffield United and Leeds United dominate the team – here’s the list in full...
1. Manager
Sheffield United's Chris Wilder
2. Goalkeeper
Darren Randolph - Middlesbrough
3. Defender
Jamal Lewis - Norwich City
4. Defender
Liam Cooper - Leeds United
