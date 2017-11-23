Twitter’s leading light gives South Yorkshire students an insight into the social media giant

Barnsley Academy students will get a ‘behind the scenes’ insight into social media giant Twitter when one of its leading lights drops in to give a talk to students on Friday December 1.

Organised by the charity Speakers for Schools, the event will see Bruce Daisley, Vice President for Twitter’s operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, give students the ‘lowdown’ on what makes Twitter tick, as well as answering their questions.

Commented Barnsley Academy Principal Mr Stephen Dixon: “It’s a real coup for the Academy to have someone of Bruce’s calibre speaking to our students, particularly as social media plays such an important part in modern society.”