Top class! These are the best schools in Yorkshire

This week the top performing schools in the north of England have been revealed.

The news can be see in Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2019, which will be published in The Sunday Times and online this Sunday, November 25.

Schools table

The 26th edition of Parent Power identifies the 2,000 highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their recent examination results.

A fully searchable national database by school name, local authority, town and postcode, together with regional rankings are available to Times and Sunday Times subscribers at: thesundaytimes.co.uk/parentpower

As well as assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally. There are also live links to school websites and schools’ most recent inspection reports.

Parent Power is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s best schools.

Schools table

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A* to B grades at A-level this summer (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades, and those graded 9, 8 and 7, at GCSE. They are published several weeks ahead of the official Government tables for secondary school performance.

Fulford School in York has won The Sunday Times North of England State Secondary School of the Year award. It has seen its A-Level results increase by 7.8 percentage points to 74.1% A* to B grades in the last year. The school also saw 29.6% of GCSE results receive A*/A/9/8/7 grades, which has led the school to jump 23 places in the national league table.

Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said: “The City of York is blessed with an abundance of outstanding state schools, four of which appear in the Parent Power top 500. The jewel in the crown is Fulford School, the deserved winner of our North State Secondary School of the Year award.

“It takes on the county’s selective grammar schools in the examination halls and comes out on top, thanks to outstanding leadership and teaching, allied to determination, talent and commitment by the pupils themselves.”

Ripon Grammar School is the top performing state secondary school in the North of England ranking 49th in the national table. The school has seen all round improvement this year with 79.5% of exams at A-level attaining A* to B grades compared to 79.1% in 2017, and 65.8% A*/A/9/8/7 grades at GCSE, up 1.9 percentage points on last year.

State secondary schools’ rankings:

Independent schools’ rankings:

1.Queen Ethelburga’s College, York