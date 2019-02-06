This Sheffield school has won an award for being welcoming to all

Pupils, staff, and parents at a city primary school are celebrating winning a national award.

Oasis Academy Fir Vale has been given the National School of Sanctuary Award.

A School of Sanctuary is a school that is committed to being a safe and welcoming place for all, especially those seeking sanctuary.

The academy supports its pupils, staff and the wider community to extend a welcome to everyone as equal, valued members of the school community.

This news comes weeks after the Department for Education published primary school league tables, where Oasis Academy was listed as not just one of the best in the area, but one of the best in the country at the top 0.2 percentile for progress in writing.

Helen Round, Principal of Oasis Academy Fir Vale, commented on the recent success

saying; “I am really proud of the children at Oasis Fir Vale and of the progress they are making.

“It has been a pleasure to see children develop independence, self-confidence, a positive attitude to learning and a sense of pride in their achievements.”

The school has also begun working with the National School Breakfast Programme.

The programme aims to ensure more children receive a healthy breakfast at the start of their day to improve educational outcomes of young people.

Helen added: “It is important to us that every child has a chance to succeed and we have started working with the National School Breakfast Programme to make sure every child has a healthy breakfast so they are ready to learn when they arrive in class.

“I am very thankful for our dedicated staff team who are passionate about working in the community.”