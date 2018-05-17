Students treated to ‘up close and personal’ performance of MacBeth in Sheffield

Sheffield Park Academy students were treated to their own ‘up close and personal’ performance of MacBeth, when the Young Shakespeare Company paid a visit last week.

The performance helped the Year 11 students see the play as it was ‘meant to be seen,’ helping bring the text to life and giving them the experience of live interactive theatre.

Commented Sheffield Park Academy’s Executive Principal Craig Dillon: “To help remind our students of the key aspects of the play before their examination, we wanted them to see Macbeth as was originally intended and what better way than to have the Young Shakespeare Company put on a special performance just for them.”