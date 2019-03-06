Students raise money for Sheffield and Rotherham hospices by completing sponsored walk

A group of students from a Rotherham secondary school have battled the elements during a charity walk to raise over £300 for two hospices in the region.

The group of Year 10 pupils from Swinton Academy, in Mexborough, walked 11 miles from St Luke’s Hospice in Little Common Lane, Sheffield to Rotherham Hospice, in Broom Road in a bid to raise money for the charities.

Together with Aston Academy who, like Swinton, are part of the Aston Community Education Trust of 12 schools across South Yorkshire and Derbyshire – the schools agreed to take on the Master Cutler’s Challenge 2019.

The Master Cutler Challenge sees local businesses receive a £50 donation from Master Cutler Nick Cragg, a well-known local businessman. Those who take on the challenge must then use their entrepreneurial skills to make as much money as possible for both hospices.

Swinton are already on the way to succeeding in the challenge following the the sponsored walk.

Sarah Sykes, careers advisor for both Swinton and Aston Academy, entered the schools in the Master Cutler’s Challenge 2019. She has praised the students at Swinton for their effort.

“This was all their own idea,” she said. “they used their initiative and reached £300 within a week. I am so proud of the students. We have come up with lots of fundraising ideas and the sponsored walk was their own idea.

“It’s great to see how much Swinton Academy students care about their community.”

The Master Cutler’s Challenge is one of several community-based events which the students at Swinton Academy have taken part in over the last few months.

In November, they delivered beautiful hand-made tapestries produced to commemorate the end of the Great War to St Nicholas Church, High Bradfield as part of their Poppy Memorial Trail project.

The following month they delivered Christmas hampers to locals including a war veteran who had just celebrated his 100th birthday and a woman who had recently lost her son.

And, in February, a group of Year 9 pupils visited the National Holocaust Centre and Museum where they were praised for their respectful attitude.