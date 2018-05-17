Sheffield students quiz MP over voting age

Students got the chance to fire questions about voting rights at Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield.

Debate on national campaign proposals to lower the voting age to 16 took place at the Sheffield College’s city campus.

The event was organised as part of the Fair Vote campaign, which aims to give 16 and 17-year-olds the right to vote. A Private Members’ Bill to reduce the voting age to 16 in Parliamentary and other elections, which has received cross party support, had a second reading in the House of Commons this week .

Amy Smith, President, The Sheffield College Students’ Union, said: “Democracy is so important for young people to understand and get involved in, and we are at a very exciting time with the debate on votes at 16.”

During Mr Blomfield’s visit, students discussed the Fair Vote campaign along with other issues affecting their lives, and the further education sector.

Mr Blomfield explained his role as an MP. He said: “The Sheffield College does a great job for so many of our young people and I’m pleased it doesn’t stop in the classroom. I’m a supporter of the Fair Votes campaign. Young people have had a raw deal over the last eight years. Giving them a vote would make politicians pay attention to their needs.”

To find out more about the campaign, visit https://www.aoc.co.uk/fairvote16 and follow @fairvote16 @AoC_info. You can also find the campaign on Facebook.