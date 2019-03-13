Sheffield schoolchildren celebrate opening of newly refurbished library

Children at a Sheffield school are enjoying their newly refurbished library after it was unveiled as part of World Book Day celebrations.

Meersbrook Bank Primary School, just off Derbyshire Lane in Sheffield, have been without a library for around a month while long-anticipated renovations took place on the once neglected space.

Ryan and Maya take time out to read their favourite books

Now modern and colourful, the library was officially opened on March 7 – World Book Day – having undergone a £10,000 revamp thanks largely to valiant fundraising efforts of the Friends of Meersbrook Bank parents group.

And it has already been proving very popular with pupils in foundation stage and Key Stage 1 who were joined by author Kathryn White as she shared some of her stories in the new space.

Kathryn, who has two grandchildren in the school, also led an assembly on the day for the whole school aimed at inspiring the children to find a love reading.

Alfie and Maddie share a book

The grand unveiling formed part of a fun-filled book week, which included the Usbourne Book Fayre where children could purchase books after school, a host of activities in class and fancy dress for World Book Day.

Parents, Governors and friends of the school were also invited into the school as ‘secret readers’ and the older children read books to the youngsters.

Clare Shaw, Deputy Headteacher of Meersbrook Bank Primary School said: “The library was neglected needed modernising and updating but now it is an inspiring and appealing place for the children to go and enjoy choosing books and reading.

Alfie, Ryan and Maya taking it easy

“In the modern day with all the technology that children are exposed to it is still vital that children learn to read and can get access to books. We are very much about reading as a school and want to children to get that love of books.

“The children have been so excited to be able to use the library. They were desperate to get in and read and use the space and are so excited to use it.

“Our new Library is now a relaxing and inspiring space where children can enjoy choosing books and reading.”

Hetty and Isaac in the new seating pod

Children in each year group will receive timetabled lessons in the library and will be given the opportunity to borrow books to take home.

The library will also be open for youngsters on certain days during lunchtime so they can take full advantage of the space.