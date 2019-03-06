Sheffield school will not offer music GCSE next year due to low number of students opting to study subject

A Sheffield school will not be offering music GCSE in the next academic year due to a fall in the number of student applications for the subject.

Tapton School in Crosspool made the decision not to offer music from September 2019 due to the low number of Year 9 students who opted to study the subject at GCSE – blaming the current funding crisis.

Tapton School, Crosspool.

However, the school have stated that despite not hosting music GCSE in the next academic year, creative subjects will still be a core part of Key Stage 3 curriculum.

Music will also be offered at A-Level for older students, and it is hoped that it will continue in KS3 from September 2020.

Adrian May and Kat Rhodes, Co-Head Teachers of Tapton School, said: “Music and the Arts continues to be a core part of our KS3 curriculum. In 19/20, too few students have chosen to take music at GCSE, in the current climate of educational cuts. Drama has received sufficient applications.

“A-Level music will run in 19/20 and we will offer music again at both KS4 and KS5, as well as a universal entitlement in KS3, in coming years. We continue to have pride in the breadth of our curriculum offer.”

The news devastated many in the Sheffield music community.

Posting on Twitter the Sheffield Brass Network said the move will be a ‘major blow’ for both music and musicians in the area and for children attending Tapton School.

Gillian Hulme, a music leader for the Sheffield Music Hub, replied: “I’m in total shock to learn this evening that @TaptonSchool1 a School that has always prided itself on its excellent music provision are no longer offering GCSE music. This cannot be happening to our Sheffield schools!

“I would recommend that parents of all children who are passionate about music education and are planning to send their children to Tapton write to the school to express their dismay at this decision.”

On February 25, members of the Music Mark organisation attended its Secondary Symposium at Sheffield Hallam University to discuss the crisis in secondary music education provision and examine how Music Education Hubs can help to address the crisis.

Attendees included representatives from lead organisations of music education hubs, music services, schools, teachers, students and academics, who took part in debates and heard from a Sheffield parent who spoke of her experience looking for an adequate secondary school for her

daughter.

She described a postcode lottery in Sheffield and how too many tests and a dull curriculum had put her daughter off music in school.