Sheffield school unveils new site following its expansion into primary

A Sheffield school which, until last September remained solely infants, has unveiled its new site following its expansion into a primary.

Clifford All Saints C of E Primary School officially opened its new building on the site of the former Ecclesall Junior School on Ringinglow Road yesterday, welcoming Rt Rev Dr Pete Wilcox in for a guided tour and to bless the school.

Rt Rev Dr Pete Wilcox with Chair of Governors Craig Burton and Headteacher Sue Preston.

It is now based over two sites – its original on Psalter Lane, for children in Reception and Year 1, and the new site on Ringinglow Road for Years Two and Three.

Students in Year 2 and 3, who have been on the site since Monday, were joined by the whole school to enjoy the new site yesterday as part of the celebrations.

The day included a service led by Bishop Pete, Imogen Clout and Gareth from St Andrews Church Psalter Lane, and Reverend Beth Keith and Rosie from All Saints and a host of traditional games such as bagatelle, tiddly winks and snakes and ladders.

The bishop enjoys lunch with (L-R) Tamede Karin-Mohammed, Ruby Shepherd, Fern So and Alex Mearns. Picture Scott Merrylees

Since 1832 the school ran as Clifford All Saints C of E Infant School and held the title of smallest school in Sheffield but, to satisfy a demand in the need for places, it underwent expansion into the junior section and as of September has been operating under its new name as a primary.

Headteacher Sue Preston praised the parents and staff who have helped make the expansion a success, offering time and items needed to help renovate and revamp the building.

She added: “The new site means that our children get continuity because they’ll get the same teaching style, the same Christian ethos across both sites.

“The new site is much larger so it has given us the opportunity to give our children a nice outside space and the classrooms are really large, so it is going to be a really beautiful site.

“The downsides are that it is 1.2 miles apart and we’re trying really hard to create it as not two schools, but one school on two sites. That is why during the year we will have days where the whole school will come onto this site, to do activities.

“We’re going to send the work from one site to another so there is always evidence of junior work within the infant setting.

“Clifford has always had a really special atmosphere and I think it will continue on this site.

“The work we’ve done on this site really does make it feel like its ours. The children have really enjoyed being on the site so far, and I think they’re going to grow and prosper with the school.”