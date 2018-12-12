 Sheffield school’s work as global neighbour applauded

Youngsters at a Sheffield school are learning how to help their international neighbours as part of a Christian Aid scheme.

Initiatives that range from recycling or saving energy, to Fairtrade fortnight and learning about the Rights of the Child, all help to open the eyes and hearts of pupils at Totley All Saints’ C of E Primary School.

The Sheffield school has achieved Bronze Award status in Christian Aid’s ‘Global Neighbours’ scheme, in appreciation of its work.

The scheme celebrates schools that help pupils to learn about global poverty and the Christian responsibility to tackle it, and to play a confident part in creating a fairer world.

Headteacher, Karole Sargent, said: “We are thrilled to be recognised for the work we have done to raise awareness of the extreme inequalities across our globe, and the steps we can take to address these.

“Pupils learn about global issues in lessons and collective worship, which helps them gain an understanding of injustice in our world.

“Our team of Global Neighbours and Eco-Saints has worked hard with the support of teachers, Julie Brown and Jill Leggett, to encourage all of us to recycle and to care for the planet.

“We think it is vitally important that our young people learn about the world they live in so that they can take their place as global citizens!”

Y2 teacher Julie Brown said: “We took part in Christian Aid’s scheme because it gives us a practical way of living out our school values of being responsible citizens that make a real difference to our world!”

Caroline Weir, Education Coordinator at Christian Aid, said: “Christian Aid is looking to recruit more volunteer teachers locally to go into schools to help us deliver the scheme. If you have experience of working with children and are excited about inspiring a new generation of agents of change, we would love to hear from you!” Visit www.christianaid.org.uk/volunteering/become-christian-aid-teacher.