Sheffield school King Ecgbert creates fast fashion using The Star newspaper

Pupils at a leading secondary school have turned to The Star to help develop their creative skills - and make a fashion statement.

The students from King Ecgbert School, Dore, used the newspaper to create fast fashion during one of the school's enrichment afternoons.The Star logo was used as the main feature.

The event saw 50 year 9 students create disposable clothing and fashion accessories using just newspaper, masking tape, glue and a mannequin.

Teacher Samantha Jackson said: “The rooms were filled with a real buzz of excitement and competitiveness, as well as some truly great outcomes.”

Teachers at the school wanted to show the pupils the impacts of ‘fast fashion’ and the effect it has on the environment.

Student Issey Reeves said: “This term’s enrichment was important to me because I got to see what problems there are in the UK. We were able to think about how we could make a difference whilst having fun.”

Each half term the children take an afternoon off timetable to compete against each other in extra-curricular activities.

Previous events have seen the students take part in fundraisers, hear from guest speakers and go out on trips as part of the afternoons.

Local businesses often collaborate to support the events, which the school encourages.

Extra-curricular activities are encouraged by the teachers to help students achieve more than just good results to carry into university and workplaces.

Headteacher Paul Haigh said: “It is these soft skills that combined with great exam results help our students get into top universities or go to high profile rewarding careers- good exam grades are important but not enough alone.”

King Ecgbert was recently awarded the first World Class Schools' Quality Mark of the region, following an OFSTED visit which labelled them outstanding.