Sheffield school holiday dates 2019: this is when terms will start and finish

Spring half term may have only just ended, but it's never too soon to start thinking ahead to your next break.
If you are planning a getaway, or just looking forward to some time off, here are all of the Sheffield school holiday dates you need to know for the this year.
2018-2019 academic year
- Easter - schools close Monday 1 April and open Monday 15 April 2019
- April Bank holiday - schools close Friday 19 and Monday 22 April 2019
- May Bank Holiday - schools close Monday 6 May 2019
- Half term - schools close Monday 27 May and open Monday 3 June 2019
- Summer - schools close Thursday 25 July 2019
2019-2020 academic year
- Summer - schools open Monday 2 September 2019
- Autumn half term - schools close Monday 28 October and open Monday 4 November 2019
- Christmas - schools close Monday 23 December 2019 and open Monday 6 January 2020
- Spring half term - schools close Monday 17 February and open Monday 24 February 2020
- Easter - schools close Monday 30 March and open Tuesday 14 April 2020
- May Bank Holiday - schools close Monday 4 May 2020
- Half term - schools close Monday 25 May and open Monday 1 June 2020
- Summer - schools close Wednesday 22 July 2020