Sheffield pupils enjoy building their own rockets and other ‘awesome’ science activities 

Pupils from Beck Primary School in Shiregreen have taken part in an exciting STEM week with the theme of Space Engineering.

Children have been taking on challenges involving Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, (STEM).

Scientists and engineers came to the school to work with the children on their projects, which included making boats, cars and rockets.

Year One pupil Isabel Grant said: “It was awesome. I enjoyed making boats, cars and rockets. At first the challenges were a little terrifying but I got on with it with my team and we all solved the problems.”

Each year group had a STEM ambassador, from universities or local business, to work with them on their engineering projects.

Soraya Beech, the Science and Technology Team Leader at Beck, was delighted by response from the pupils.

She said: “The week has been a huge success. The children have had a great time learning about the engineering process and have tackled the challenges we set them with enthusiasm and a ‘can do’ attitude.

“It has been fantastic to have STEM ambassadors from local companies sharing their expertise and knowledge about space, rockets and the varied engineering job opportunities that are available.”

One of the schools’ aims when planning the week was to inspire girls in particular to take an interest in engineering as there is a national shortfall in the number of females taking up engineering places at university.

The week has inspired all children, but particularly the girls, to become engineers.

Soraya added: “Following the enthusiasm and excitement from the children and staff, the school is working on setting up a STEM club to further develop children's skills in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths and hope to work with other ambassadors from our region in the future.

“We are so lucky to be in Sheffield with its world class engineering facilities.”

Year 6 teacher, Cathy Woodcock said: “I am proud of how the children took on the space challenge. They were engaged and asked enquiring questions. They were enthusiastic about science.”