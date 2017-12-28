Sheffield primary school pupils plant trees to celebrate diamond jubilee

Green-fingered pupils at a Sheffield school have planted more than 200 trees to celebrate a landmark anniversary.

Children at St John Fisher Primary, Springwater Avenue, Hackenthorpe, planted 214 saplings as part of an initiative to create a small wooded area for outdoor learning.

There were enough for each pupil to be able plant one of the trees, which had been supplied by The Woodland Trust.

The tree planting was the final part of St John Fisher’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, which have been taking place all year to mark 60 years since the school opened.

Fourteen members of staff from Pennine Foods, which is part of the Two Sisters Food Group, visited the school over two days to help get all the trees planted.

The school, which is a Catholic Voluntary Academy, also received a donation of gardening equipment, including trowels and forks for the children and larger spades for the adults, from Homebase on Drakehouse Retail Park.

Frank Barratt, headteacher, said the children had enjoyed the activity.

He said: “The children had such fun planting their own saplings which we hope will be a fantastic and long-lasting legacy of our Diamond Jubilee celebration.

“We are so grateful to the staff of 2 Sisters for their generosity and support over two days and we look forward to working with them again in the future.

“We would also like to thank the team from Homebase for so kindly donating equipment.”

St John Fisher, which originally opened its doors to pupils in 1957, also held a garden party and a special Diamond Jubilee mass as part of its celebrations.

Visit www.st-johnfisher.org for more information.