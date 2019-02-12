Sheffield primary school celebrates after ranking in top three per cent for student progress

Staff and pupils at a Sheffield primary school are celebrating their achievements after being ranked within the top three per cent of schools in the country for children’s progress.

Byron Wood Academy, Burngreave, received a letter from the Secretary of State, Damian Hinds and the Minister for Schools, Nick Gibb, congratulating them on their results in last summer’s Key Stage 2 tests.

Bee Wood, headteacher at Byron Wood Academy

The school, which joined the Astrea Academy Trust in summer 2016, secured progress scores of 4.6, 3.1 and 6.3 in reading, writing and maths meaning that the progress children make between Key Stage 1 and the end Key Stage 2 is among the top three per cent in the country.

In the letter, Damian Hinds and Nick Gibb said: “We want to equip every child with the fluency in reading, writing and mathematics necessary to prepare them for a successful secondary education and beyond, and your school has provided this.

“Thank you for producing such high standards through your hard work and professionalism, and congratulations to you and your staff for all you have achieved.”

Libby Nicholas, Chief Executive of Astrea Academy Trust said: “To be in the top 3% in the country is a fantastic achievement, and I am incredibly proud of the work that Bee Wood and her team have been doing at Byron Wood – they have taken a systematic and disciplined approach and these results are testament to that.

Bee Wood, Headteacher of Byron Wood said: "Receiving the letter telling us that we were in the top 3% of the country for progress is testament to the relentless hard work of pupils, parents and staff at Byron Wood. We really do want to work together to challenge and inspire excellence for all. "