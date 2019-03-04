Sheffield primary school celebrates after maintaining 'good’ Ofsted rating

Pupils and staff at a Sheffield primary school are celebrating after Ofsted inspectors maintained their ‘good’ rating and saw an improvement in their early years provisions.

Grenoside Community Primary School, Grenoside received their second ‘good' rating by Ofsted inspectors following their most recent in January.

(L-R) Juno 10, Aimee 11, Niamh 11, Mac 10, Connie 10, Daisy 11, Zak 11, Ollie 11 celebrating the recent Ofsted rating

Inspectors found the leaders of the school to be confident and committed in their efforts to continue improving the school.

Described as confident and caring individuals, pupils were found to be well behaved in lessons, around school and on the playground.

Inspectors also noted that those with special educational needs and/or disabilities are making strong progress because of effective leadership.

They highlighted that children get off to a good start in early years foundation, and settle in quickly making good progress in all areas of development.

However, they added this progress could be increased by providing the children with even more challenges during play, with those who are most able moved onto challenging tasks more quickly.

Improvement is also needed to the quality of teaching and learning across the school, which can be achieved by deepening work in subjects other than maths and English to make sure pupils develop age-appropriate skills, knowledge and understanding.

It was also noted that the work the school has done to improve vocabulary, spelling and handwriting is beginning to have a positive impact on pupils and that the successes

Early years provisions have also seen an improvement, with inspectors recognising that children have positive attitudes to learning and cooperate well together and that parents speak positively about the good start that their children get in the early years foundation stage.

Headteacher Pamela Smith said: “The staff, pupils, parents and governors are very pleased with the recent Ofsted inspection which reflects the hard work of the whole school community.

“We are all very proud of our school and we are particularly pleased that the inspectors recognised how well the school promotes pupils personal development as well as their academic achievement.

“We are delighted that the hard work of the staff in Foundation stage has been recognised and that Foundation Stage has been judged to be good alongside the rest of school. Pupils really do 'get off to a good start' when they join our school.

“Staff and pupils are now looking forward to the rest of the school year and continuing to challenge themselves and each other in all that they do.

“We would also like to thank the parents for their support, day in day out, to ensure that Grenoside Community Primary School is a happy, successful village school.”

Niamh, aged 11, said: “I love this school because every lesson is different and challenging in a good way.”

Zak, aged 11, said: “Our school is great, we do lots of different subjects throughout the day and we get to try new things and we have been to many different places.”

Connie, aged 10, added: “I would never give up this school for the world, how could I forget the fun and laughter that has been given from the teachers and all my friends.”