Sheffield apprentice in running for regional award

Young apprentice Bethany Baum has it all figured out, or so think the judges of a regional awards scheme.

The 18-year old accountancy trainee is a finalist in her category of the Yorkshire Accountancy Awards, that celebrates Yorkshire’s outstanding accountancy talent.

Bethany is currently completing an Accounting Apprenticeship at Level 3 at Mind Your Assets Accounts, Rutland Road.

Bev Flanagan, managing director there, said: “We are thrilled that Beth has been shortlisted. Beth is a real asset to our company and goes above and beyond, every single day, to help our team. Nothing is too much trouble.”

She continued: “Beth is our third apprentice. We really thrive on employing apprentices as it is so enjoyable to be able to help them get into their accountancy careers by providing on the job training to support their studies.”

Bethany said: “I chose to be an apprentice because I preferred learning within the practical working environment than studying purely at college.” She added: “I am really enjoying my apprenticeship, covering a lot of different accounting tasks with colleagues and clients.”

Andrew Hartley, commercial director, The Sheffield College, said: “Congratulations to Beth on this fantastic achievement! We want to encourage more young people and employers to benefit from the opportunities apprenticeships provide.”

The Yorkshire Accountancy Awards ceremony takes place in Leeds on May 10.