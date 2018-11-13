Sheffield academy adds greenery with new tree donations

A city academy will have a leafier look for the future, thanks to a tree planting initiative that is taking place all around the country.

MP Paul Blomfield dropped by Sheffield Park Academy this month to help plant some roots for the future, with a gift of trees from the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project.

The project is a network of forest conservation initiatives marking Her Majesty's lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.

A total 500 MPs are involved in the project, and in planting trees right across the country.

Trees are donated for planting thanks to a partnership between the Woodland Trust, Sainsbury’s and ITV, which in April screened a landmark documentary, The Queen's Green Planet, following the Queen’s activity and this ambitious legacy project.

Sheffield Central MP Mr Blomfield kindly donated his varied collection of trees - two silver birch, two rowan, and a hazel – to the Beaumont Road North-based academy.

He then visited the school to plant them on Friday, November 9, and was supported in his actions by academy principal Debbie McShane.

Mrs McShane said: “Sheffield Park Academy is delighted to be involved in the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy Project.

“We are very grateful to Mr Blomfield for donating his trees to the academy.

“They will help add colour to the school grounds, as well as reinforcing our environmental credentials.”

Mr Blomfield added: “I am delighted to work with the Woodland Trust to give Sheffield Park Academy the opportunity to be part of an extraordinary international initiative.

“It brings together the fifty-three countries of the Commonwealth in a great environmental project.”

Explaining the importance of the whole scheme, Woodland Trust chief executive Beccy Speight said: “We are delighted so many MPs have decided to join us in our bid to plant trees as part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy.

“We all need trees.

“They are a cornerstone of our landscape and countryside.

“I hope everyone at Sheffield Park Academy will enjoy watching them flourish as part of this wonderful legacy initiative.”