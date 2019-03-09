Sessions launched for Sheffield students to offer personalised help with everything from A-Level tuition to exam stress 

A Sheffield teacher has started a new business aimed at giving students personalised help with everything from their studies at A-Level to how to cope with exam stress.

Rachel Evans from Ecclesall has a career in education spanning over nearly two decades and, after noticing a growing need for a more personalised approach for students when it came to their studies, she has now founded the Education Hub.

The Education Hub offer one-to-one tuition and group sessions

With a background as an education mentor and a A-Level psychology teacher, Rachel has gained extensive knowledge in the counselling of students alongside techniques which can help them excel during exams.

Now, under the Education Hub she has assembled a team of experienced A-Level subject tutors who are on hand to offer students personalised support through this time – something which can be lacking in schools due to the current funding crisis – in the comfort of their own home.

Rachel said: “It is named the education hub, as I want it to be that focus area and to be a centre for learning. We offer a wide range of workshops, wider than just A-Levels. We look at everything from managing insomnia, to revision techniques and help to deal with exam stress.

The Education Hub

“We will also offer bridging courses in the summer for students who will be starting their A-Levels.

“Over the years and through my work I have been able to meet a lot of people who are experts in their field, and as such I've been able to select a team of specialists in those areas for example former examiners and markers.”

The team will offer a range of support workshops starting in April for groups of around 10 students, with the first sessions held at Ecclesall Library.

These are designed to give students ways of managing and improving areas which directly impact their level of success such as time management, revision techniques and exam literacy.

The Education Hub will also offer one to one tuition where they can offer a more personalised programme to make learning and revision interesting and effective.

“We offer something to suit everyone’s needs in any form of education with tailored programmes for each individual,” Rachel added.

“Students are taught to understand the skills that will boost their marks where possible in reference to exam techniques, looking at past exam papers and examiners reports.

“This is stuff that may not be readily available for them, and is sometimes confusing for them so we put it in a language they can understand.”

For more information about the workshops, or to book one to one tuition visit: www.educationhubsheffield.co.uk.

Alternatively email team@educationhubsheffield.co.uk or call 07426490407.