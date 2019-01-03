School holiday dates 2019: this is when terms will start and finish in Sheffield

It’s never too early to start thinking ahead to your next holiday.

There are just seven months to go until the 2018-2019 academic year comes to a close but there are plenty of holidays to break up the year.

Its never too early to start thinking ahead to your next holiday.

Here are all the Sheffield City Council school holiday dates you need to know for 2019-2020:

2018-2019 academic year

Christmas - schools open Monday 7 January 2019

Spring half term - schools close Monday 18 February and open Monday 25 February 2019

Easter - schools close Monday 1 April and open Monday 15 April 2019

April Bank holiday - schools close Friday 19 and Monday 22 April 2019

May Bank Holiday - schools close Monday 6 May 2019

Half term - schools close Monday 27 May and open Monday 3 June 2019

Summer - schools close Thursday 25 July 2019

2019-2020 academic year

Summer - schools open Monday 2 September 2019

Autumn half term - schools close Monday 28 October and open Monday 4 November 2019

Christmas - schools close Monday 23 December 2019 and open Monday 6 January 2020

Spring half term - schools close Monday 17 February and open Monday 24 February 2020

Easter - schools close Monday 30 March and open Tuesday 14 April 2020

May Bank Holiday - schools close Monday 4 May 2020

Half term - schools close Monday 25 May and open Monday 1 June 2020

Summer - schools close Wednesday 22 July 2020