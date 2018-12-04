Rotherham school forced to close due to ‘safety concerns’

A Rotherham school was forced to close due to ‘safety concerns’.

St Alban’s Primary School, in Wickersley, was closed to pupils and staff on Friday, while urgent repairs to a full-length window in its hall were carried out.

A statement on its website said: “The school has been closed to pupils and staff today (Friday) due to safety concerns after it was discovered there were issues with a full length window in the school hall.

“The health and safety of pupils is paramount to the trust and local authority and that is why building management officers have arranged for necessary repairs to be carried out over the weekend as a matter of urgency in order to ensure the school is safe to open as normal next week.”

The school reopened on Monday.