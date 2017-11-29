Professor Lord Winston holds a question and answer session with Sheffield students

Professor Lord Winston has returned to deliver a talk to UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park students after officially opening the campus earlier this year.

Lord Winston held a question and answer session for 291 students, aged 14 to 18, at UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park on Old Hall Road, Attercliffe Common, on Thursday, November 23rd. The £10 million campus, on Sheffield’s Olympic Legacy Park, specialises in computing, health sciences and sport science, and opened to students in September 2016.

Dr Sarah Clark, Principal, UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, said: “We are delighted that Lord Winston returned to share his knowledge and insight with our students following his official launch of our fantastic building earlier this year.”

She added: “Lord Winston is one of the country’s leading scientists and has an amazing ability to explain and bring science alive in an exciting way. Our students develop the technical skills that employers need and hearing from academic, employer and industry experts is an important part of their learning experience here at the UTC.”

Student Phoebe West Ennis, who is in Year 10, said: “Lord Winston’s visit was a very honourable and intriguing experience. He answered our questions in depth with passion and gave us knowledgeable and scientific explanations, which taught us more about his work, and how, where and why it began.”

Earlier this year, Lord Winston toured the new facilities, met students and staff and unveiled a commemorative plaque when he officially opened the new campus in May 2017. The UTC has student ‘house’ groups known as learning companies, one of which is named after Lord Winston.

Lord Winston is Professor of Science and Society and Emeritus Professor of Fertility Studies at Imperial College London. Lord Winston’s other roles include being the Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University and a television presenter.

The UTC is running a series of showcase events for young people interested in creative and digital, advanced engineering, computing, healthcare sciences and sport science. The next events take place on December 5th, January 16th and January 24th. Visit www.utcsheffield.org.uk/events.

Students can join the UTC at the age of 13 in Year 9, or aged 14 in Year 10, or aged 16 in Year 12. They study technical and academic qualifications including GCSEs and A Levels. UTC Sheffield recruits students from South Yorkshire and North East Derbyshire. The Sheffield College, Sheffield Hallam University and Sheffield Chamber of Commerce sponsor the UTC.