Majority of Sheffield children given place at their preferred secondary school

The majority of children in Sheffield have received a place at a secondary school of their choice.

Of the 6,628 children who will be starting secondary school in September, 97 per cent have been given a place at one of their three preferred schools.

In addition 90 per cent of children have been given their first school preference, which is up from 89 per cent last year and 87 the year prior.

However, this means that for the three per cent who missed out – around 199 children – they face looking elsewhere or appealing the decision.

Councillor Jayne Dunn, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills said: “It is brilliant that 97% of children in Sheffield have been allocated places at one of their schools of choice, with even more children securing a place at one of their preferences than last year.

“We are focused on supporting children across the city to succeed and achieve as much as they can during their time at school, and being able to offer the large majority of children a place at a school of their choice is key to making sure they are given the best opportunity to excel.

“Children who didn’t get a school of their choice have been allocated an alternative school in their catchment area that has places available and is nearest to their home.”

The Good Schools Guide estimated an additional 23,000 applications for school places this year following a spike in the birth rate in the early 2000s.

However, The Department for Education said more than 825,000 school places had been created since 2010.

The small number of children who were not allocated a place at any of their three preferences have either been referred back to their catchment school or been allocated the nearest school with places available.

Parents also have the right to appeal, which will take place between April and July.

Information and advice is available to those did not get their preferred school. More information is available at www.sheffield.gov.uk/education/information-for-parentscarers/pupil-admissions/secondary-school Parents and carers can also email the team at ed-admissions@sheffield.gov.uk