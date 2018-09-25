Leo’s art spreads kindness across Sheffield

Kindness cards, created by schoolchildren across Sheffield, are set to brighten the lives of older cancer patients.

Weston Park Cancer Charity ran a special competition, in support of the Age UK Sheffield Independent Living Coordinator service, which helps improve the lives of older cancer patients in the local community.

Pupils from a number of primary schools across South Yorkshire were asked to design a ‘kindness card’, to encourage them to share the charity’s beliefs, and to show kindness to those living with cancer.

The judges included a patient from Weston Park hospital and two representatives from Age UK Sheffield.

They had a tricky task choosing the winning design, which will be made into a greetings card and given as a gift to the older people Weston Park Cancer Charity and Age UK Sheffield supports, to cheer up their day.

Eight year old Leo Watson, from Carterknowle Junior School, was unveiled as the winner, and received a special visit from the Charity’s mascot, Westie.

Leo’s unique design stood out for its “bold use of colour” and shows a heart filled nature scene.

A delighted Leo said: “I’m really happy I have won and I would love to take part in more competitions like this, so I can go on to help even more people. I just really wanted to help people - that’s all I wanted to do - and fortunately, I have.

“I chose this picture because love grows over the years, and sometimes, it bursts - just like nature. Kindness is like spring blossoms falling down into the breeze.

Head of Carterknowle Junior School, Gill Clark said: “We were delighted as a federation to take part in the 'kindness card' competition, and all the children enjoyed ‘Kindness Day', which was organised by the School Council, and during which we raised some money for the Weston Park Cancer Charity.

“As part of the event, pupils designed 'kindness cards' and we are thrilled that Leo Watson in Y5 has been chosen as the competition winner.”

The Weston Park Cancer Charity team visited Carterknowle Junior School to present Leo with a certificate and pin badge, and to meet his parents, the pupils and teachers.

“We were blown away by the quantity and sheer creativity of the entries, and really enjoyed admiring the thought and care that had gone into each wonderful card,” Said Jade Hearsum, a community fundraiser for the Weston Park Cancer Charity.

“Leo’s design really stood out due to his bold use of colour to create an eye-catching and nature-inspired design.

“I would like to thank all of the children who entered the competition, for all of their hard work.”