Hundreds celebrate Doncaster College's graduation day

Proud graduates paraded through Doncaster as Doncaster College's university centre celebrated this year's graduation day.

Lucy Taylor, of Intake, Jessica Allen, of Doncaster, Adele Holland, of Doncaster, Cameron Lee, of Barnsley, Carmen Hancox, of Mexborough and Amber Scott, of Doncaster, Criminal Justice (BA Hons) graduates. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Graduation MC 3

They marched the distance from the college's Waterfront base to Doncaster Minster for the graduation ceremony, wearing full academic gowns.

Some of those making the journey were the first in their families to graduate.

Nicola Degaia, aged 43, from Bentley, runs her mum's Bentley Convenience Store, on Bentley Road. She graduated in a diploma in accounting, and is also studying for a degree, which she is due to complete in 2019.

The former Don Valley School pupil said: "My mum always wanted someone who could do the VAT returns, so she was always pushing for someone to get the qualifications - so I did. So I've got my mum to thank, and I'm loving graduation day.

The procession, leaves the Hub at Doncaster College, making its way towards the Minster. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Graduation MC 9

"I'm the first in my family to do this and my parents are so excited."

Lucy Taylor, aged 23, from Intake, graduated with a degree in criminal justice, and the former Danum School pupil wanted to study in Doncaster to avoid travelling.

"It saved me having to move away. I've had a great time, and I'm the first person in my family to get a degree. My mum's really happy and proud of me," she said

Adele Holland, of Kirk Sandall, also graduated in criminal justice.

Nick Patterson, of Warmsworth and Nicolette Degaia, of Bentley, Diploma in Accounting (AAT) graduates, pictured at Doncaster College. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Graduation MC 10

The 34-year-old working mum of three combined her studies with bringing up her children aged 14, 10 and four, as well as a job as a sales manager. She is also expecting her fourth child.

She said: "I decided to go back for a degree later in life, and it's been brilliant. I think you get more out of it when you are that bit older. My family's really proud.

"My husband already has a degree and he's given me a lot of support."

The former Danum School pupil is now doing a masters degree in business management.

The graduates procession, leaves the Hub, making its way towards the Minster. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Graduation MC 6

It was a second time in a graduation gown for Nick Patterson. The 38-year-old from Warmsworth passed a degree in maths at the University of Wales 17 years ago, but returned to education.

He said:"I've been studying for my diploma in accounting part time for three years, while working for ABP UK in Armthorpe."

* See this week's Doncaster Free Press for a four page graduation special.