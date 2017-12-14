Festive jumpers frenzy in Doncaster

It’s that time of year when the most outrageous jumpers are donned to full festive effect.

To join in with the ‘festive jumpers’ frenzy and to celebrate two of its most popular winter race meetings, Doncaster Racecourse called upon the children of Doncaster to design a Christmas Jumper.

“During our Festive Jumpers and Twixmas race meetings we love to encourage our visitors to wear their most festive attire,” said Abby Chandler Head of Marketing at Doncaster Racecourse. “So we decided to ask local children to get creative and design a new Christmas Jumper to show our visitors just how wonderful their festive jumpers could be.”

Amela, aged 9, from Hazel class at Woodfield Primary School in Balby was chosen from all entries received with her fitting design of a festive silk.

Amela’s inspiration for the design came from her love of horses and of course Father Christmas, she said: “I wanted to do a picture that would include a horse and Christmas. I looked at what jockey’s wear and thought of my design. I can’t believe I won, I’m so excited.”

Abby concluded: “We had such a high calibre of entries and would like to thank all those who took part. There were some wild and wacky designs but we opted for Amela’s because we thought it effortlessly blended the spirit of the season with the spirit of Doncaster Racecourse.”

Amela’s design will be printed in the Twixmas meeting race card which takes place on Friday 29th December and she will also receive a family ticket for the race day, plus a family ticket to The Great Christmas Dig at Cast in Doncaster to “unlock the secrets of Christmas and journey back in time to discover festive stories from long ago”. Furthermore, each member of Amela’s school class will also receive a complementary family pass for the same race day