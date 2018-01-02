Enterprising Sheffield students given cash rewards for their businesses

Have your say

Enterprising students from a Sheffield school have won £150 to help them to continue running their business.

Literary Lanterns, from Stocksbridge School, beat off competition from hundreds of students to win a £150 Flying Start award as part of Sheffield City Council’s Big Challenge 11.

Over 200 teams, from 20 Sheffield schools and colleges, are taking part in this year’s Big Challenge 11, an annual Enterprise competition.

As part of the contest, students aged 11-19 have been given a £25 cash investment to start and grow a business.

The competition runs until February, and until then teams will continue to invest in their businesses to compete to win a five day trip to an international destination, sponsored by DLA Piper.

Since launching their business last month Literary Lanterns have already begun selling their lanterns, with a page of a book inside, at craft fairs, Christmas markets, and Fox Valley shopping centre.

Runners up, Gift in a Jar from Bradfield School received £100.

Bradfield Bakes from Bradfield School, DIY Decos from Ecclesfield School, Bath in a Bottle and Calligraphy Quirks from Sheffield High School, Citron from High Storrs, HAH Jewellery from Notre Dame all also received commendations.

Councillor Jackie Drayton, Cabinet Members for Children, Young People and Families at Sheffield City Council, said: “Well done to all the teams taking part and keep up the great work. There’s a long way to go to February and who knows your team might win the Big Challenge Prize.”