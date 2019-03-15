Education in the spotlight at Sheffield Hallam University sites

Some of the nation’s most respected figures have agreed to speak at the first ever Hallam Festival of Education.

Former Secretary of State for Education and Skills, Baroness Estelle Morris, Shadow Minister for Early Years, Tracy Brabin MP, Children’s Commissioner for England, Anne Longfield OBE, and former Schools’ Commissioner for London, Sir Tim Brighouse have agreed to attend.

In addition, former Minuter for Schools, the Rt Hon. David Laws, Sheffield City region Mayor, Dan Jarvis MP and deputy president of the National Union of Students, Amatey Doku, join the ever-growing festival line-up. More headline names are expected to be announced over the coming weeks.

The Festival, which is sponsored by Tes and takes place on June 14 and 15 at Sheffield Hallam University venues, and will combine a festival-style atmosphere with stimulating debate about current and emerging challenges in education.

The five new speakers announced will join over 100 other speakers, groups and organisations from local, regional, national and international education systems for a range of events across the two days.

Baroness Morris, a House of Lords life peer and Secretary of State for the Labour Party from 2001-02, said the festival was an excellent opportunity to bring different parts of education together: "It is always a welcome initiative to bring people together, to share ideas and challenges about the future of education and the Hallam Festival of Education comes at a key time. While there is concern about the funding situations in schools, there is also a great deal of good work and new ideas that must be nurtured so that they can shape our future school system.”