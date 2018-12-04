Doncaster school renamed for new era under new trust

One of Doncaster’s biggest schools has been renamed for a new era under a new education trust.

Mexborough Academy is now to be known as The Laurel Academy, following the completion of a take-over by Delta Academies Trust, which already runs a number of academies across the borough.

Jamie McMahon, the trust’s regional director of Post 16 education, confirmed the new name, and said the Delta had been working closely with the school for several months before the deal to take over its running was completed early in November.

He said: “It’s no longer Mexborough Academy – it's The Laurel Academy.

“We have been working with the school since the previous trust, WCAT, pulled out, offering support for learning and behaviour. The transition to our trust has been smooth.

“The plans for Mexborough are to get the teaching and learning right, and to raise aspirations across the community.

“Serlby Park and Rossington are examples of us doing this at other schools, and their Ofsted ratings have shown that.

“We want to replicate that at Mexborough. Our trust gives a huge amount of school to school support and Mexborough is joining a family of schools

“For us, the most important thing is the students.”

Academy Principal Richard Wood said in a statement on the academy’s newly created website: “I am ambitious about the future. With the support of Delta Academies Trust we are on an exciting journey to create a truly exceptional academy for the young people of our community.”

Both Serlby Park Academy, in Bircotes, and Rossington All Saints Academy, have been rated as good by Ofsted since they were taken on by Delta.

Delta already runs one of The Laurel Academy’s feeder schools, the Montagu Academy, on Park Road, which it took over in April, as well as several other Doncaster primary schools.

The take-over of the school was said to be have been delayed due to concerns over levels of Private Finance Initiative payments, but a deal was done with the Department for Education to resolve the issue.

The joint chairman of governors at the school, Sean Gibbons, said the community was starting to see things improve in terms of discipline, behaviour and morale at the school, and that feedback was good.

He said he hoped it would prevent pupils heading to other neighbouring schools instead of Mexborough.