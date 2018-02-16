Doncaster school pupils inspired by visit from Olympic gold medalist

An Olympic gold medal winner has visited a Doncaster school to train pupils and help them to improv their hockey skills.

Hollie Pearne-Webb, who netted the winning penalty for the GB Team at the 2016 Olympic Hockey Finals, took along her medal to inspire and motivate the Hill House School pupils.

After carrying out a training session with the Year 7 pupils, Hollie told them all about the hard work that went in to achieving her life long ambition of being a hockey player.

Hollie, who also has a degree in Economics from the University of Sheffield and is a qualified accountant, also told them about the importance of studying for a career alongside training.

She was attending the school as an ambassador for Squadkit, a brand which provides curriculum sportswear for school pupils.

Hollie said: “I had a fantastic day at Hill House School on a Squadkit ambassador visit, meeting lots of enthusiastic students, teachers and coaches that are clearly passionate about sport.

“It’s great that Squadkit provides such opportunity to their partner schools, not only focusing on providing high performance sportswear to schools but also supporting and inspiring the next generation of athletes.

“School sport is so important for the development of any youngster and it was fantastic to see the facilities and programme Hill House run.’

GCSE and A-level pupils enjoyed a question and answer session with Hollie, discussing training programmes, how to avoid injury and what the impact of winning an Olympic gold medal has had on her life.

Hollie then went back out on the pitch for a skills session with the Hill House elite hockey players, who relished the chance to learn from the best.

They were also delighted to have a chance to see Hollie’s gold medal, which inspired them to work hard to improve their own sporting ability.

Hill House Director of Hockey, James Ross, said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for our young players to learn from someone who knows what it takes to achieve their dream.

“We are so thankful to Squadkit for arranging this visit with Hollie.

“They share our passion for encouraging students to achieve their sporting goals and I know that today has been a real inspiration for our pupils.”