Delta Academies Trust completes takeover of Mexborough School

Mexborough School’s take-over by the Delta Academies Trust has been completed – with a deal on funding its PFI Payments agreed.

The school is now run by the trust, after concerns over Private Finance Initiative payments agreements had initially delayed the deal.

Mexborough Academy is now to be taken over by the Delta Academies Trust

The joint chairman of governors at the school, Sean Gibbons, confirmed that the takeover by the trust which already runs a number of schools in Doncaster, was now completed.

He said: “There had been a delay, but Delta are in charge now.

“I believe we are starting to see things improve in terms of discipline, behaviour and morale at the school. The feedback is good.

“We’re waiting for a governors meeting, and we don’t know yet what Delta’s approach to governance will be.

Sean Gibbons

“But a deal has been done with the Department for Education over the PFI.

“I think Delta is a good thing for Mexborough Academy, but it is frustrating that it has taken so long to get to this point. I’m pleased that Delta have stuck with it and supported the academy through this period.

“They have been very supportive of the headteacher, Richard Wood.”

He said he hoped it would prevent pupils heading to other neighbouring schools instead of Mexborough.

Parents were told a deal had been told that Delta would be the new sponsor of the school, which was previously run by the Wakefield City Academy Trust. in a letter in September.

Earlier this year, concerns were raised that a proposed deal to see Delta take over may be scuppered because of concerns over the Private Finance Initiative.

Read more: Deal agreed for Delta Academies Trust to take over Mexborough School

Read more: Cost of PFI at Doncaster school hindering efforts to find new trust

Read more: Concerns raised over Doncaster academies trust that paid chief executive £82k for 15 weeks work

Mr Gibbons had previously been concerned that the cost of the PFI deal was hindering efforts to find a trust to run Mexborough.

Delta Academies Trust already runs Montagu Primary School in Mexborough.

It also runs a some of Doncaster's biggest schools including de Warenne Academy in Conisbrough, Rossington All Saints Academy in Rossington, Ash Hill Academy in Hatfield and Don Valley Academy, in Scawthorpe. It also runs the Serlby Park Academy in Bircotes, for youngsters aged three to 18.

The school was built using public finance initiative money for a school for 1,300 pupils. But last year the school roll was 655 pupils.

Mexborough was one of seven schools in Doncaster that was offloaded by Wakefield City Academies Trust just days into the new school year in 2017.

The trust's board said it could not provide the quality of education its pupils deserved.

Delta Academies Trust has been approached for comment.