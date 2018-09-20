Deal agreed for Delta Academies Trust to take over Mexborough School

A deal has been agreed for Delta Academies to take over Mexborough School.

Parents at the school have now been notified in a letter that Delta will be the new sponsor of the school, which was previously run by the Wakefield City Academy Trust.

Mexborough Academy is now to be taken over by the Delta Academies Trust

Read more: Preferred education trusts announced to take over seven Doncaster schools after academy chain pulls out

Earlier this year, concerns were raised that a proposed deal to see Delta take over my be scuppered because of concerns over the Private Finance Initiative.

Co-chairman of the governors at the school, Sean Gibbons, said: “I hope that this will be a better foundation for the students and the staff at the school to deliver better grades and provide better provision of education in Mexborough.

“The uncertainty over who is going to run the school had been going on for a year.”

Paul Tarn, chief executive of the Delta Academies Trust, which is going to be the sponsor trust for Mexborough Academy

Parents were invited to a meeting at the school to talk about its future under Delta, attended by Paul Tarn, chief executive at the trust.

Mr Gibbons had previously been concerned that the cost of the PFI deal was hindering efforts to find a trust to run Mexborough.

Delta Academies Trust already runs Montagu Primary School in Mexborough.

It also runs a some of Doncaster's biggest schools including de Warenne Academy in Conisbrough, Rossington All Saints Academy in Rossington, Ash Hill Academy in Hatfield and Don Valley Academy, in Scawthorpe. It also runs the Serlby Park Academy in Bircotes, for youngsters aged three to 18.

Concerns raised over Doncaster academies trust that paid chief executive £82k for 15 weeks work

The letter to parents which confirmed Delta would be the new sponsor said the school had been working closely with Delta Academies Trust over recent months and that the school was delighted with the improvement in GCSE results secured by our outgoing Year 11 students.

The school was built using public finance initiative money for a school for 1,300 pupils. But last year the school roll was 655 pupils.

Mexborough was one of seven schools in Doncaster that was offloaded by Wakefield City Academies Trust just days into the new school year in 2017.

The trust's board said it could not provide the quality of education its pupils deserved.

Delta Academies Trust has been approached for comment.