Commonwealth medallist swimmer returns to Doncaster school to show off his silverware

Commonwealth medallist Jarvis Parkinson has returned to his old school to show off his silverware.

The swimmer is the pride of Trinity Academy, in Thorne, after fulfilling a mission to make a name for himself on the international stage.

Jarvis, of Hatfield Woodhouse, made the dream start to his senior career on Australia’s Gold Coast, helping the men’s 4x100m freestyle team take the silver medal on day two of the Commonwealth Games.

The 19-year-old then followed it up with a second silver medal in the team 4x200m event in his Team England debut.

Although he didn’t medal in the individual 200m medley, he remains reigning British champion in the event.

Five years ago, as a student at Trinity Academy, Jarvis had his sights set on the 202 Olympic Games, an ambition that he looks increasingly likely to achieve.

Then aged just 15, he was the U15 British record holder in the 200m medley and came away from the ASA British Championships with three gold medals, two silver and two bronze, which qualified him for the 2013 School Games.

Jarvis, who trained with Doncaster Dartes, started swimming competitively at the age of eight and as a 15-year-old got up at 4am each weekday to start two hours of training before school.

At that time, he did nine two-hour training sessions in the pool and three gym sessions per week. He said: “Half way through really hard sessions you do think ‘why am I doing this?’ but then you get to the Nationals and win three gold medals and a British record. I enjoy winning, and that keeps me going.”

Jarvis, who has two younger siblings who are still at Trinity Academy, went on to win a silver medal in the European Games in Baku in 2015.

Before the Commonwealth Games, he revealed how he had been he inspired by his housemate at Loughborough University, Olympic champion Adam Peaty, who had given him insights into nutrition and lifestyle.