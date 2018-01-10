City pupils help to include all in sport by backing campaign

Have your say

Pupils are taking part in a campaign which aims to end intolerance towards young people with intellectual disabilities.

Young people from 12 Sheffield schools are taking part in Play Unified, a Special Olympics GB campaign delivered with the Youth Sport Trust, along with Rotherham school pupils.

Play Unified is inspired by a simple principle, that training and playing together is a quick way to understanding, acceptance and friendship between young people.

Karen Wallin, CEO of Special Olympics GB, said: “Play Unified is an ambitious campaign.

“We are seeking to create a unified generation, where the hurdles that people with intellectual disabilities face become a thing of the past.

“The feedback from teachers and young people involved in Play Unified has been overwhelmingly positive, and fills me with hope that the unified generation is an imminent achievement.”

The schools backing the campaign in Sheffield are Notre Dame High School, Aston Academy , Wales High School, Springs Academy, Sheaf Specialist Vocational College, Bents Green School, Heritage Park Community School, All Saints Catholic High School, Seven Hills School, Hillsborough College, City College and Newfield School.

Pupils at these schools, along with those from The Willow School and Winterhill School in Rotherham, are among 30,000 students from 200 schools across the country who are taking part in the campaign.

Of all the young people who took part, 97 per cent said that they felt happy in their school when asked by the people behind the campaign.

For more information about Play Unified, please visit www.specialolympicsgb.org.uk/play-unified.