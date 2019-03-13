Christian awaits judgement in fight with University of Sheffield over comments about gay men

A devout Christian thrown off a University of Sheffield course after being accused of posting derogatory comments about homosexuals and bisexuals online is waiting to hear whether he has won the latest round of a legal battle.

Felix Ngole, 40, of Barnsley, says he was expressing a traditional Christian view and complained that Sheffield University bosses unfairly stopped him completing a postgraduate degree.

He lost an earlier fight when Deputy High Court Judge Rowena Collins Rice ruled that university bosses had acted within the law, after a High Court trial in London.

Mr Ngole has asked Court of Appeal judges to consider the case, claiming it was a ‘case for freedom’.

Three appeal judges on Wednesday finished analysing his challenge after a two-day hearing in London and are expected to publish a ruling in the near future.