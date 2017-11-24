Blades and Sheffield university strengthen relationship through interns

The relationship between Sheffield United and Sheffield Hallam University (SHU) continues to grow as students studying sport programmes at Sheffield Hallam University have chosen to do their block placement at Sheffield United.

This includes students studying a range of courses such as sport coaching, sport development, sport and exercise science and sport business management.

Over the last two or three years the programme has been enhanced with an opportunity to follow a volunteer internship programme of a few hours a week with the Blades as well as a block placement or doing work for post graduate study.

The internships, which operate mainly in the sport science areas of strength and conditioning and performance analysis, provide students with the opportunity to put into practice the theory they have gained from their course and applying it in a professional setting.

Some of the students have gone on to get part time work within the SteelPhalt Academy, others have secured employment at other football clubs because of their experience at the Blades.

Tom Devine, a SHU student who has been part of the programme with the Blades said: “I am currently in my second season with the Club after successfully getting an internship opportunity through Sheffield Hallam University.

“It has allowed me to practice and develop my practical skills from the knowledge and theory learned at university, I have gained valuable experience and skills which are aiding me in completing my MSC Performance Analysis in Sport at university.”

Sue Beeley, who oversees the placement partnership with Hallam for the Blades said: “It is vital that students get relevant work experience, so they have practical experience as well as skills and knowledge to offer employers when they leave University.

“It is also important that they understand how businesses, such as professional clubs, operate and what opportunities there may be for them to pursue. We have been really pleased over the years at the calibre of students we have taken from Hallam and the contribution they make assisting our staff and players within the Academy.”

Dr Rob Wilson, External Relations Lead, Academy of Sport & Physical Activity at SHU said: “Our partnership with Sheffield United continues to go from strength to strength and underlines the commitment of the University to collaborate with major players in sport to provide exceptional, applied and relevant learning experiences for our students.

“We are delighted we are able to work in partnership with SUFC to support the development of the organisation in this way and support the development of our own students in creating unique opportunities for both parties. This work creates a genuine pathway to develop their skills and experience with one of the largest providers of sport related education in the UK.”

For more information about internships visit: https://www.shu.ac.uk/alumni/careers-support/industry-networks/sport/resources/the-sport-performance-internship-programme-spip