Artist hosts masterclass

Youngsters at a Mexborough school enjoyed a masterclass in drawing, with tips from a top artist.

Highwoods Academy School won a teaching session with award-winning illustrator Steve Smallman, in honour of his new book, Teddy Goes For A Swim.

Year three pupils received a unique lesson in drawing, after which they were given free books and toy bears to take home.

Mr Smallman, known for his Batmouse and Monty the Hero illustrations, among others, presented his new book Teddy Goes For A Swim.

The picture book tells the story of a boy and his favourite cuddly toy, Billy the Bear, who go on many imaginary adventures together.

The basis of the book came from independently commissioned research by Belling, which found that 72 per cent of parents reported tears from their children when teddies, blankets and beloved toys were put in the wash. Through the story, Belling hope to show that if it’s okay for Billy the bear to be washed, it will be fine for their favourite toys, too.

Highwoods pupils were given their very own Billy bear to take home, with copies of the new book.

Tracey Gibbons, teaching assistant at Highwoods, said: “Our morning with Steve was absolutely fantastic. Our class are really interested in art, so for the children to watch and learn from a professional illustrator was really engaging, and they were over the moon to get their own bear and book. ”Free copies of the book are available from Belling, stocks permitting, and a book plus cuddly bear is being given away with a purchase of a Belling Sensicare washing machine from selected retailers. Free copies can also be downloaded from Belling’s website and on iBooks.