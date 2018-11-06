All aboard! Sheffield special school gets brand new minibus

Staff and pupils at a special needs school are feeling ‘overjoyed’ – thanks to their shiny new minibus, generously funded by fine wine specialists Pieroth Wines.

The special gift was presented to the headteacher of Rowan School in Sheffield by Pieroth Wines’ regional sales manager, Melanie Atkins, during a fun-filled event.

Sacha Schofield, the school’s headteacher said: “Rowan children, parents and staff would like to say a massive thank you to Variety and [Pieroth Wines] for making their dream of a new coach a reality.

“[We’re] overjoyed with the new Variety Sunshine coach.”

Pieroth Wines funded the minibus – officially known as a Variety Sunshine Coach – in support of Variety, the Children’s Charity.

Rowan School wasted no time in making the most of their new Variety Sunshine Coach, as the day after the presentation staff used it to whisk pupils off to the countryside.

As well as trips to far flung fun locations such as the countryside, the coach will be used for local visits to the supermarket, park and café, where pupils will have a chance to learn essential life skills such as communication.

Pieroth Wines is a business started by the Pieroth family in 1675 – that’s 343 years ago.

The business continues to be run by the Pieroth family.

Ms Atkins said: “We have always respected our family values and use this to maintain close personal relationship with our long term customers, suppliers and our charity organisation of choice, Variety.

“We are delighted with our 14th sunshine coach to be able to help the Rowan school in Sheffield, meeting the children and seeing the smile on their faces was a real pleasure.”

Variety has been helping improve the lives of young people who are sick, disabled or disadvantaged since 1949.

Sophy Waller, regional events executive at Variety, the Children’s Charity said: “We are extremely grateful to Pieroth Wines for funding Rowan School’s Variety Sunshine Coach.

“These coaches, often regarded as ‘mobile classrooms’, give pupils with additional needs the opportunity to experience active learning and develop life skills outside of the school environment.”

Rowan School is a primary school for children with complex speech, language and communication difficulties.

The new minibus is needed to replace their 12 years old Sunshine minibus which is reaching the end of its useful life.

It will be used every day to take the children out into the community where they will have regular opportunities for new learning in a range of environments and transfer and consolidate learning established in school to use in appropriate settings.

Anyone wanting more information about the children’s charity Variety, and what they offer, should visit the dedicated website by clicking here.