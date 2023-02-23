Education: Skills academy presents its young stars with awards

Leading Sheffield training and skills academy The Source kicked off a year of events to celebrate two decades of upskilling the Sheffield City Region by staging its first-ever apprentice awards night.

Laura Fieber, who works for Sheffield homeless charity Nomad Opening Doors, receives The Source’s award for Resilience, in memory of tutor Stephanie Scothorn, from Natalie Gorton, Stephanie’s niece

Since launching in February 2003 the organisation, a registered charity, has helped to transform the lives of more than 10,000 people - 5,642 of them via apprenticeships.

“Our apprentices went on to gain qualifications which not only changed their lives, but brought new ideas and vitality to their employers,” said The Source’s CEO Tricia Smith.

“Last year we achieved our best-ever results, with 78.8% of learners achieving their apprenticeships - an 11% increase on previous years. Of those achievers, 78% gained Distinctions.

Tom Cutts, of Brampton, Rotherham, who works at Sheffield’s freight shipping company Silver Wolf Logistics, won The Best Digital Marketing Apprentice Award

“We are very proud to have helped so many achieve their potential and decided there was no better way to begin our anniversary year than by celebrating all of our recent learners.”

The event was staged during National Apprenticeship Week 2023 and saw over 50 past achievers and their tutors gather at the Meadowhall academy.

Every learner received a certificate to mark their accomplishments and special recognition awards were made to seven learners.

The academy named 18-year-old Trinity Dalton, of Rotherham,as its Rising Star Apprentice of the Year. Trinity undertook her Retailer Apprenticeship with Rotherham town centre’s fashion emporium Yella Brick Road.

Jessica Lindores receives the Advanced Apprentice of The Year award from tutor Karen de Jong

An award for Intermediate Apprentice of the Year went to Joseph Elliss, 26, of Wath-Upon-Dearne, who undertook his Supply Chain Warehouse apprenticeship at Doncaster office equipment supplier Fellowes Ltd.

An Advanced Apprenticeship Award went to Business Administrator apprentice Jessica Lindores, age 19, of Woodhouse, who impressed her bosses at Sheffield property developers Blenheim Park Developments.

The Higher Apprentice of The Year title went to 40-year-old Chris Taylor,, of Sheffield, who undertook a level 5 Operational Departmental apprenticeship to develop his career at Aztec Oils in Bolsover.

Tom Cutts, age 21, of Brampton, Rotherham, who undertook his Digital Marketer apprenticeship at Sheffield’s freight shipping company Silver Wolf Logistics, won The Best Digital Marketing Apprentice Award.

Trinity Dalton receives the Rising Star Apprentice of the Year award from tutor Nathan Bruce

Best Healthcare Apprentice was awarded to Katie Fearn, 24, of Sheffield, who impressed her management team at Sheffield’s Porterbrook Medical Centre during her Senior Healthcare Support Worker apprenticeship.

A special award for Resilience, made in memory of Stephanie Scothorn, The Source’s popular tutor who died aged 55 in December 2022, went to Laura Fieber, 29, of Hoyland, who undertook a Team Leader apprenticeship at Sheffield charity Nomad Opening Doors. The award was presented by Natalie Gorton, Stephanie’s niece.

Healthcare Apprentice of the Year is presented to Katie Fearn by tutor Denise Brooks