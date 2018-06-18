Education chief warns of classroom crisis in Sheffield schools

A leading politician has described cuts to funding at Sheffield schools as “appalling” and warned of a pending classroom crisis in a letter to Education Secretary Damian Hinds MP.

Councillor Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for education and skills on Sheffield City Council wrote the letter after it emerged that the city’s schools are the worst funded out of all the major cities in England.

Schools in the city will receive £743 per pupil less than Manchester in 2018/19, £589 less than Nottingham and £80 per pupil less than Leeds.

“I met last week at their request with senior school leaders from across Sheffield representing all sectors, secondary, primary and special schools and both academies and mainstream schools,” Coun Dunn said.

“They stressed their concerns about the level of funding allocated through the fair funding formula and the effect this would have on schools.

“It is particularly concerning that many schools will become financially unviable during this period and it was indicated that the changes will amount to an equivalent loss of 100 teachers in secondary schools.

“We are all aware of the impact of funding reductions across the public sector but this is an extraordinary message from our schools that indicates a crisis ahead unless the way in which funding is distributed is given urgent consideration.”

Education officials in Sheffield said the city is the worst funded of England's core cities - Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield - and although the Government's new national funding formula will improve the situation a little, the area still does not get 'a fair deal'.

“The way the funding formula is being implemented nationally means that Sheffield will be worse off by £11m this year and £6m next year. This means that next year funding is being cut by £155 per pupil,” said Coun Dunn.

“Despite the best efforts of teachers and parents, such inadequate funding will inevitably see the continued depletion of resources from our schools, and shows that not enough is being done to address the historical imbalance in Sheffield's schools funding allocation.”

“I recognise that the national funding formula is at least an attempt to move towards greater fairness and does provide limited stability for schools nationally; however, any apparent positives are completely negated by the appalling continuation of cuts to Sheffield schools.”

The Department for Education said the NFF is to correct historic disparities in the funding system, which involves redistributing funding to historically underfunded areas, and that “schools are funded on a per pupil basis”, adding that it was right that areas with more pupils with additional needs get extra funding.

Sheffield will attract an increase in funding of 6.6 per cent – equivalent to £20.4 million – when the formula is implemented in full, the department stated.