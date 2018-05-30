Eckington mum who is raising awareness of mental health in running for national award

A Derbyshire mother who is raising awareness of mental health has been shortlisted for a national award.

Sarah Cardwell, who has raised thousands of pounds for charity and writes a blog about her experiences suffering with mental health, has been nominated for a National Diversity Award.

Sarah Cardwell

The 35-year-old, from Eckington, has been shortlisted in the positive role model award - disability category.

Mrs Cardwell, who has emotionally unstable personality disorder and generalised anxiety disorder, has raised several thousands of pounds for various charities after losing several family members and her best friend.

She also works for a charity called Good Things Foundation, which helps people live better lives through digital.

Her latest event is a mental health and wellbeing day for children and adults at Eckington Friendship Centre, on Friday June 1.

The mother-of-two, who writes a blog about her experiences, said: "I have suffered with depression and mental health for many years.

"I started my life long journey with anti-depressants at 16 and other than a few small breaks and now some extra medication thrown in for good luck, I’m still taking them.

"Having already lost my husbands parents early into our family life, it was when I lost my mum in 2015 to ovarian cancer that I began to deteriorate.

"I then had a planned hysterectomy to reduce the risk, which also meant I went into early menopause at 32."

"I took on the Edinburgh Rat Race Mighty Deerstalker with two friends and raised over £2,000 for Ovarian Cancer Action, so my mum is on their tribute wall.

"I also lost my best friend to suicide in 2016 which was when my symptoms deepened further as I lost the two people closest to me.

"I want to set an example for my children and others to remove the stigma of mental health and also help raise awareness of therapy, suicide, ovarian cancer and bereavement.

"I share my experiences, hoping it will help others, but also enable people to speak out and find ways of seeking treatment and help quicker."

Last year she took part in the Manchester half marathon and raised more than £800 for Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide, and is taking part in a clinical trial as part of research into borderline personality disorder and emotionally unstable personality disorder research.

She added: "I am now holding a local wellbeing and mental health event in my village of Eckington as I’m passionate about social inclusion.

"Not only have we got a range of organisations, charities and support services, but I have managed to get our local MP, Lee Rowley, and the Lord Mayor of Sheffield to attend.

"I am really are looking forward to having a fantastic event for the community of Eckington and all of the surrounding areas.

"I am passionate about wellbeing, health and mental health for adults and children."

Proceeds from the event will go to charity SODIT, Survivors of Depression in Transition. It runs from 10am to 2pm.

To nominate Mrs Cardwell for the award visit nominate.nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/Nominate/endorse/32608 or click here.

